23-year-old man dies in dirt bike accident

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 23-year-old man died in an accident involving a dirt bike and a car Saturday afternoon in Niagara Falls.

The man was riding an unregistered dirt bike just before 2 p.m. He was heading east on Porter Road.

The man moved into the westbound lane to pass a vehicle in front of him. A westbound SUV, operated by a 61-year-old Niagara Falls woman, was attempting to make a right turn onto 32nd Street.

The Mayor's Office, which issued a statement on the accident, said that the dirt bike may have grazed the vehicle as he left the roadway.

The man was thrown from the dirt bike and died at the scene.