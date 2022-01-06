BPD impounds 23 ATVs and dirt bikes

Buffalo Police & New York State Police seized the vehicles on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police and New York State Police cracked down on people riding ATVs and dirt bikes in the city this weekend.

"ATVs simply aren't legal on the street. We've seen people riding ATVs and bringing them here as far as Olean and Dunkirk," said Deputy Buffalo Police Commissioner Al Wright.

23 ATVs and dirt bikes now sit in the City of Buffalo's impound lot on Dart Street after police took them off the streets on Sunday. They are illegal to operate within city limits.

"In some cases, it's young people, but in other cases, these are grown adults that should know better about putting themselves at risk and putting members of our community at risk," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

The city has a no chase policy and explained how they catch them.

"We have a very careful plan. Of course, we don't chase them because of liability reasons. So there's numerous ways. We come up with a safety plan. We try to follow them. When they stop, then we'll grab the ATV," said Deputy Commissioner Al Wright.

Common council members get a ton of calls from neighbors about this problem. They are working with block clubs, and sometimes, people will tip the police off so they can figure out where the riders are coming from.

"It's time-consuming and it's tough, but it's paid off on numerous occasions where we've ended up having an unmarked police car sit in front of the house and when the ATV riders or the bike riders come back, they nab them," says Buffalo Common Councilmember Joseph Golombek.

Police say some of the ATVs and dirt bikes were stolen. If a driver is caught, they can be fined up to $2,500 plus storage and processing fees.

Plus, you have to show proof of ownership and the right kind of insurance.