22-year-old driver arrested after attempting to leave the scene of a crash, hits building

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash just after 10 p.m. on Seneca Street in Elma.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 22-year-old driver was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly trying to leave the scene of a crash, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash just after 10 p.m. on Seneca Street in Elma. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the vehicle had to be winched back onto the road.

After the vehicle was recovered, the driver allegedly tried to flee, nearly hitting the tow truck driver. The sheriff's office says the car then crashed into a building located at 7100 Seneca Street.

Deputies interviewed the driver, Mason Rai, of Buffalo, and determined he was intoxicated and had a BAC level that was over twice the legal limit.

Rai was charged with aggravated DWI, operating a vehicle with a BAC that was more than .08 percent, unsafe backing of a vehicle and speeding.