BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 21st annual Cycle the Erie Canal will kickoff Sunday morning, with more than 650 cyclists in attendance.

The tour follows the Erie Canalway Trail across New York State for a 400-mile trip. Participants from Canada, Australia and 39 U.S. states will embark on this journey. Riders will travel 40 to 60 miles per day to reach their goal.

Organized by Park and Trails New York, the statewide nonprofit encourages people to experience significant and historic heritage regions.