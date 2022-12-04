217 Tonawanda apartments sell for $15 million

The deal works out to $69,147 per unit, just below the region’s $72,302 per apartment average as tracked by CBRE/Buffalo.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — In one of the Town of Tonawanda’s largest apartment transactions in recent memory, New Jersey investors paid more than $15 million for a cluster of Sheridan Parkside apartments.

According to documents filed April 8 in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Tonawanda Estates LLC of Montvale, New Jersey, paid $15,005,000 for 49 buildings, with a combined 217 apartments. The complex had been owned by CMS Rentals LLC of Clarence.

The deal works out to $69,147 per unit, just below the region’s $72,302 per apartment average as tracked by CBRE/Buffalo. The buildings were constructed between 1935 and 1947.