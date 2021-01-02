21-year-old woman arrested in Allegany County underage drinking crackdown

In total, New York State Troopers checked businesses in two townships and three villages.

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — On Thursday, New York State Police checked Allegany County businesses for compliance with underage drinking laws. In total, troopers checked businesses in two townships and three villages.

Out of the initiative came one arrest tied with noncompliance at Short's Grocery in Wellsville. Caitlyn M. Dubois, of Rexville in Steuben County, was arrested for prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21, as part of state Alcoholic Beverage Control law.

The 21-year-old was given an appearance ticket for February 2021 in Wellsville Town Court.