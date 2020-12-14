21-year-old parolee sentenced to nearly a year in jail for possession of meth

Lay Wah, of Buffalo, was sentenced to serve 364 days in jail for the charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a class C felony.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 21-year-old parolee was sentenced to nearly a year in jail after parole officers uncovered methamphetamine in his shed.

The Erie County District Attorney says that Lay Wah, of Buffalo, was sentenced to serve 364 days in jail for the charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree.

In New York State, this crime is a class “C” felony. Wah had pleaded guilty to the charge on October 6.

According to the DA's office, on June 20, 2019, parole officers found methamphetamine and a scale in a shed in the backyard of Wah's residence on Skillen Street.