21-year-old killed in Chautauqua County car crash

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Ellery.
Deputies were called to Westman Road just after 3 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been driving eastbound on I-86 when it drove off the shoulder of the road, and drove into the bridge of the Westman Road overpass.
The driver, Joseph Zatyko, 21, of Mayville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say at this time, no changes are pending.