Police said just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday a motorcycle traveling westbound on the 33 hit a guardrail.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 21-year-old man died after a crash on Route 33 Saturday near the Best Street exit ramp.

