BATAVIA, N.Y. — A 21-vehicle accident that included multiple tractor trailers happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday on the NYS Thruway, prompting the closure of all eastbound lanes near Batavia.

A New York State Trooper was hurt at the scene and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The injuries sustained by other drivers and passengers was not known at the time.

The New York State Police are on the scene, investigating the accident that occurred in the eastbound lanes at mile marker 382.

Traffic was diverted using Exits 48 and 48A for Pembroke and Batavia going eastbound, and Exit 47 at Leroy for traffic going west.