BUFFALO, NY — Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Perry Street Thursday afternoon.

Flames and large plumes of black smoke could be seen billowing out of a residence. The fire appears to have spread to fours homes, two are total loss.

No injuries were reported.

A Jay Bonafede, a spokesman for the Red Cross, said volunteers will be helping 11 adults and 10 children due to the fire.

Volunteers from @buffaloredcross will be helping 11 adults and ten children after this afternoon's fire on Perry Street in #Buffalo — Jay Bonafede (@JayBonafede) June 21, 2018

Fire on Perry St as viewed from Larkin building #beon2 pic.twitter.com/ntR1C67Hdh — Jennifer Matyjasik (@jenmatyjasik) June 21, 2018

