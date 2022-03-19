x
20th Annual Furball Sunday to benefit Ten Lives Club

It's the cat adoption group's biggest fundraiser of the year and takes place from 1-5 PM at the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company banquet hall.
Credit: Ten Lives Club

BLASDELL, N.Y. — Looking for that special feline friend to add to your family? If so, you might want to check out the 20th annual "Furball" this Sunday, March 20.

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group is hosting the event from 1-5 PM at the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company banquet hall on Lakeshore Rd. in Blasdell.

It's the non-profit's biggest fundraiser of the year. Admission is free. There will be food for purchase as well as a bake sale. A highlight will be the more than 70 theme baskets for raffle, as well as a Buy-It-Now and 50/50 raffle.

Don't forget, there will be plenty of cats and kittens for adoption too!

