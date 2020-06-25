$20K donation to Buffalo City Mission will help support people with disabilities during the pandemic

Citi Bank's donation will help connect people with disabilities to valuable resources through video conferencing equipment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo City Mission will now be able to purchase new equipment thanks to a $20,000 donation from Citi Bank. The equipment will be fundamental for programming serving low-income people with disabilities during the pandemic.

“As COVID-19 impacts our region, the increased adversity for our disabled residents has put them in a vulnerable situation. These funds enable us to address these challenges head-on by providing relief and support – both here and remotely – as they need," said Aubrey Calhoun, Associate Executive Director at the Buffalo City Mission.

The donation will be used on Cisco Webex equipment, which is used in video conferencing. The ability to video conference using this equipment will allow for City Mission Residents with disabilities to connect to support and recovery groups, and help alleviate feelings of isolation.

The video conferencing equipment will also be used to facilitate virtual meetings, telehealth appointments, and connections to support groups like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.

After the 2020 Paralympic Games were postponed, Citi wanted to still share funding and show support for people with disabilities. Citi worked with the National Disability Institute to vet and select The Buffalo City Mission and 38 other organizations across 20 states to receive donations similar to this one.