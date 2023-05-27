Buffalo Marathon runners take to the streets Sunday

The marathon, half marathon, and heart-to-heart relay races begin at 6:30 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Runners participating in the Buffalo Marathon, Half Marathon, and Heart-to-Heart relay picked up their packets and are ready for race day on Sunday.

More than 5,000 runners will be out on the streets of Buffalo trying to compete in the races.

"Last year, when we came out of COVID and we had a regular race, the numbers were down," said Greg Weber, executive director of the Buffalo Marathon.

"This is the first full year back and everything is running really well, especially with the climb in runners. We're not quite back to where we want to be but we're well on our way."

Runners from 13 countries and 41 states are participating this year.

The heart-to-heart relay is also raising money for Kaleida Health.

So far, runners have raised $111,000.

For some, Sunday's race is a first.

"It's my first half marathon," said Jamie Bittlingmaier of Rochester. "It's freeing. It's really freeing just to be able to put on your sneakers and go run. You don't have to think about it. You don't have to follow anything. You just kind of go."

"(It's my) first marathon. Last year, I ran the half marathon and I figured I was in the best shape of my life so if I was ever going to do a marathon, I'll do it now," said Peter Schaffstall of Lakeview. "(I'm doing this) to say I've done it, just to conquer it."

The Buffalo Marathon completely sold out in April but runners have a little advice for anyone who would like to sign up next year but is hesitant about it.

"Just do it. You just have to sign up and do it. There's no better time than now. And once you sign up, and you pay for it, then you're like oh ok," Bittlingmaier said.

Weber says due to a lot of street closures, he would advise runners and spectators to start arriving at 5:30 a.m.

He says volunteers and staff will be there as early as 2-3:00 a.m. getting things ready.

Weber also had some advice for runners Saturday night.