2023 Buffalo Bison season tickets now on sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bison season tickets, ticket packages, and group party areas are now on sale for the 2023 season.

The team made the announcement on its website Tuesday.

The Bison's also announced some other key promotional dates for fans of the heard:

May 14: Mother's Day

June 1: School Kids Day

June 3: Star Wars Night

June 18: Father's Day

July 3: Independence Eve

Sept. 2 & 3: Labor Day Weekend