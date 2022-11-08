2023 Buffalo Bison season tickets now on sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bison season tickets, ticket packages, and group party areas are now on sale for the 2023 season.
The team made the announcement on its website Tuesday.
The Bison's also announced some other key promotional dates for fans of the heard:
- May 14: Mother's Day
- June 1: School Kids Day
- June 3: Star Wars Night
- June 18: Father's Day
- July 3: Independence Eve
- Sept. 2 & 3: Labor Day Weekend
The Bison's 2023 Home Opener is Tuesday, April 4 against the Worcester Red Sox at Sahlen Field.