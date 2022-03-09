2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic has a list of festivities for fans

The fan festival game will be between the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs in Hamilton, Ontario at 4 p.m. on March 13.

HAMILTON, ON — The National Hockey League announced the attractions and hockey activities planned for the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s PROLINE+ NHL PreGame at the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.™

The fan festival game will be between the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs in Hamilton, Ontario at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.

Before the Sabres face the Maple Leafs at the Tim Hortons Field, home of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the PROLINE+ NHL PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with activities from 12 p.m. until the end of the second intermission of the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™.

A 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ game ticket is required for entry to the PROLINE+ NHL PreGame.

GO Transit is running a special GO Bus shuttle service between West Harbour GO Station and Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton to get you to the game.

Fans can also join the fun on social media by including the use of the NHL hashtag #HeritageClassic at @NHL, @MapleLeafs, and @BuffaloSabres.

List of incentives, festivities and attractions:

*Tim Hortons: As title sponsor of the NHL Heritage Classic, Tim Hortons is giving fans the opportunity to stop by the Tim Hortons Coffee Truck to warm up with a cup of Canada's Favourite Coffee or a Hot Chocolate and receive their very own, personalized Tim Hortons Upper Deck Hockey Card. Additionally, fans can download the Tim Hortons app, and play the Tims NHL Hockey Challenge to predict who they think will score in the game for a chance to win Tims prizes!

*OLG’s PROLINE+: Hockey fans – are you ready to enter the PLUS side? PROLINE+ is excited to be the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic PreGame experience. Sign up on PROLINE+ and take your fandom up a level. Put your sports knowledge on the line and you could possibly stick handle your way to prizes! You can’t score if you don’t take your shot, so get into the game with PROLINE+!

*Canadian Tire: As a proud partner of the NHL, join us in celebrating Canadian Tire’s 100th birthday and wear with pride Canadian Tire 100 branded sunglasses or eye black stickers that will be given away on site.

*Chipotle: Keep it real and build your own bowl at Chipotle’s Slap Shot Challenge tent to win a prize! Chipotle is Cultivating a Better World by serving responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle is proud to have teamed up with National Hockey League to support Canadian athletes with balanced meals, fresh ingredients, and real food to help them stay on top of their game!

*Clorox: The Clorox Company’s “Beat the Sneeze” activation tent will be the ultimate 2022 NHL Heritage Classic destination with photo moments, product giveaways and more. The pop-up will challenge Clorox fans to show off their fastest slapshot to beat the speed of a sneeze for a chance to land on the leaderboard. As the NHL’s Official Cleaning & Disinfecting Product Partner, Clorox hand sanitizer gel will be available to help keep NHL fans safe and healthy.

*Esso: EssoTM is proud to bring hockey fans closer to the game at the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic. Visitors can have their picture taken and superimposed on the ice at Tim Hortons Field. Plus, fans can see some of the NHL's most coveted trophies – the Hart, Conn Smythe, and Art Ross trophies.

*Fanatics: Visit Official Merchandise locations for the best available selection of NHL Heritage Classic jerseys, apparel, headwear, and souvenirs.

*Honda: Stop by the Honda area and see the all-new 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport. Be sure to also enter the Win a Civic contest for a chance to win an all-new 2022 Honda Civic.

*Kruger: Kruger Products is giving hockey fans an off-ice assist– to be as close to the action as possible. Kruger understands the power of assists and their Assist of the Game activation will “surprise and delight” fans with the opportunity to win a premium seat upgrade at the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic just by entering their name in a draw.

*Milwaukee Tool (Fastenal): Milwaukee Tool leads the industry in providing innovative solutions and new to world products that deliver increased productivity and durability for professional users. Come by the Milwaukee Tool booth to see the latest innovations, including MX FUEL, the World’s First Cordless Light Equipment System! Proudly distributed by Fastenal, Milwaukee continues to deliver solutions for a safer, more productive job site.

*Molson: Fans 19 years of age or older can visit the Molson Hockey House to get a cold refreshing Molson product.

*Nestlé: Are you into BREAKing records? Come and test your strength with the KITKAT Hardest Shot. We look forward to seeing your best shot and hearing how you like to “Have a Break, Have a KITKAT.”

* NHL Fan Access™ App presented by Ticketmaster: As the official event app, NHL Fan Access™ features maps, schedules, the “Ask Stanley” virtual assistant, opportunities to win prizes, and much more. Download the app today!

*Oikos: If you think you have what it takes to shoot the puck like a pro, put your skills on display by testing your range and accuracy at the Accuracy Challenge presented by Oikos, the Official yogurt of the NHL!

*Olymel: Think you have an NHL-calibre shot? Visit the Olymel Target Practice to test your shooting accuracy and savour every moment of the NHL Heritage Classic.

*Rogers: Stop by the Rogers Moments tent to enter for your chance to win a one-of-a-kind NHL art piece created by renowned artist, David Arrigo! While there, you can also meet Maple Leafs alumni and spin our larger-than-life slot machine to take home some swag!

*Scotiabank: As part of their commitment to hockey for all, and in celebration of Gender Equality Month, Scotiabank will welcome members of the Canadian National Women’s Hockey Team to Hamilton. Celebrate your pride for Team Canada by visiting the Scotiabank booth for the opportunity to participate in exclusive autograph sessions and photo opportunities with these accomplished gold medalists.

*SkipTheDishes: It's game time! Stop by the SkipTheDishes booth and play the hot new 'Skippy the Puck' game for your chance to win yummy prizes.

*Sobeys: Sobeys will be activating during the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic as the Official Grocer of the NHL®. Fans will have a chance to test their skills at an interactive hockey game, try complimentary samples of food, and take home giveaways to help with their next grocery purchase, whether it's in-store or through Voilá by Sobeys delivery.

*Ticketmaster: Bullseye Battle - Show off your wrist shot by aiming for the bullseye!