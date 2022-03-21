2022 spring spotter training schedule

The annual training offered by the National Weather Service will be virtual for the third Spring season in a row.

After attending one of these classes, you will become a registered storm spotter with the National Weather Service and know how you protect your community during weather emergencies.

During a SKYWARN Spring Training session, attendees will learn about the technology meteorologists use in severe weather forecasting and how regionally specific, springtime natural disasters form.

Attendees will also learn what to report and how to report those observations to the NWS. Topics discussed in the spring session include severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, and flash floods.

Anyone can become a certified SKYWARN storm spotter through this NWS program. For those interested in participating, registration is required prior to the scheduled online class.

Registration is free and each class is expected to last about two hours. Each class is the same, so you only have to register and attend one virtual class. The individual registration forms are linked below.

NWS Buffalo Spring Storm Spotter Training Schedule:

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, these spotter training courses were typically held in person in partnership with local emergency management partners. For more information on SKYWARN Spotter Training or if you have any questions, contact Michael Fries (michael.j.fries@noaa.gov) or Jon Hitchcock (jon.hitchcock@noaa.gov).