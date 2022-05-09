Buffalo Bills hosting Tennessee Titans for Monday Night Football

The Buffalo Bills will host the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7:15 p.m.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Ahead of the 2022 schedule release, the NFL and the Buffalo Bills announced on Monday that the Bills are hosting a Monday Night Football game on week two of the season.

According to the team, the Bills will be hosting the Tennessee Titans on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7:15 p.m. This is the second year in a row that the Bills and Titans will face off on Monday night.

On the same night, the Minnesota Vikings will face the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:30 p.m.

The entire Bills schedule for the 2022 season will be released on Thursday, May 12. According to the team, home openers will be released at 6 p.m. and the rest of the schedule will be released at 8 p.m.

The Bills will host the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets.

The Bills will hit the road for games against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and the New York Jets.