New Turkey Trot t-shirt design unveiled

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It won't be long before thousands hit the streets for the 126th annual YMCA Turkey Trot.
Like every year, all registered participants and race volunteers will get a t-shirt at the pre-race packet pick-up. This year's design was unveiled Friday. It's also featured on select merchandise now available for sale in the YMCA Turkey Trot's new online store.
The race attracts nearly 14,000 runners and walkers every year on Thanksgiving. Registration is $42 and open now until the race sells out. There is also a virtual option for those unable to attend in-person.