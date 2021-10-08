New Turkey Trot t-shirt design unveiled

The design is also featured on select merchandise in the YMCA Turkey Trot's new online store.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It won't be long before thousands hit the streets for the 126th annual YMCA Turkey Trot.

Like every year, all registered participants and race volunteers will get a t-shirt at the pre-race packet pick-up. This year's design was unveiled Friday. It's also featured on select merchandise now available for sale in the YMCA Turkey Trot's new online store.