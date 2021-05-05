2021 PLAY/GROUND summer art festival seeking artists

PLAY/GROUND will be held from August 6 through August 15 at four separate locations in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual PLAY/GROUND art event is returning to the Queen City this summer.

PLAY/GROUND will be held from August 6 through August 15 at four separate locations in the City of Buffalo. BICA (The Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art) and Resource:Art are calling on local artists to participate in this year's art extravaganza.

“We are excited to share our vision for this year’s art PLAY/GROUND, which will connect downtown Buffalo and the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood through art,” said Emily Tucker, director of Resource:Art.

“Our goal for this year is to bring diverse communities together to reflect on unique perspectives, heal and grow together as one strong Western New York community. Our selection of this year’s venues is intentional, and we hope to engage new artists and new communities to create a shared experience that is engaging and accessible for all visitors.”

During the 10-day event, public art installations will be on display over a 10 mile radius, connecting downtown Buffalo with the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. The pieces of public art will be featured at four main locations: the Central Terminal, the Broadway Market, Matt Urban Center and Canalside.

Those who plan on attending the event this year are encouraged to walk or bike between displays.

Any local artists who would like to contribute to the art festival can submit their proposals starting Friday, May 7. Two informational sessions will also be held for artists in May via Zoom. More information is forthcoming.