2021 National Buffalo Wing Festival now operating with general admission

Anyone looking to attend the event can purchase tickets at the gate during the event or buy them pre-sale.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Buffalo Wing Festival is only a few weeks away and organizers say the 20th annual event will now be operating in a similar fashion as years past.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was originally intended to look a little different this year and operate with pre-ticketed sessions. But since restrictions were lifted in New York State, the event is now able to operate with general admission as it has in previous years.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 4 from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday, September 5 from noon to 7 p.m. at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

"Many Wingfest fans have urged us to go back to a general admission format, as in the past, while maintaining the safest environment as possible for our attendees to enjoy. This is what we have done," said Drew Cerza, festival founder.

"We were also able to incorporate additional areas of the stadium and make it more comfortable for our wing fanatics to devour their wings. By including the main field and the open-air concourse around the stadium, as well as, the large indoor air-conditioned Pepsi Club, we were able to double our festival footprint and space our attendees out twice as much as in previous years. We also have over 20,000 seats for people to relax in."