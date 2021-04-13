2021 Galbani Italian Heritage Festival canceled

Organizers for the annual Galbani Italian Heritage Festival announced Monday that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will not take place this year.

Organizers for the annual Galbani Italian Heritage Festival announced Monday that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will not take place this year. This is the second year in a row that the event has been cancelled.

"The cancellation of our festival is certainly disappointing, not only for the individuals who work hard to plan and organize our event every year, but it is also a sense of pride for the countless residents and visitors who look forward to celebrating the festival," said Carmen Palma, president of the Italian festival board.