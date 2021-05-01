2021 Community Block Grants announced in Erie County

The second largest grant will benefit various communities, with $270,000 going towards a rural transit transportation service.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has announced which communities will receive Community Block Grants, pending federal approval, to be used on municipal projects that improve life in those towns, villages and cities.

“The Community Development Block Grant awards are meant to spur communities to invest in projects that improve the infrastructure and quality of life in our cities and towns. These funds, leveraged with other funding secured by the municipalities involved, provide the impetus for improvements all around Erie County,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

Among the projects, the Village is Springville is proposed to get the largest grant at $325,000. That project is intended to improve Eaton Park and work on phase three of the Franklin Street Streetscape Plan.

"This funding provides critical support to the Rural Transit Transportation Service, providing needed mobility and connectivity to county residents in outlying areas," Poloncarz said.

Overall, the county is asking the Department of Housing and Urban Development approve $1,771,954 in grants to local communities.

The projects selected for the 2021 grants include: