2021 Community Block Grants announced in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has announced which communities will receive Community Block Grants, pending federal approval, to be used on municipal projects that improve life in those towns, villages and cities.
“The Community Development Block Grant awards are meant to spur communities to invest in projects that improve the infrastructure and quality of life in our cities and towns. These funds, leveraged with other funding secured by the municipalities involved, provide the impetus for improvements all around Erie County,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.
Among the projects, the Village is Springville is proposed to get the largest grant at $325,000. That project is intended to improve Eaton Park and work on phase three of the Franklin Street Streetscape Plan.
The second largest grant will benefit various communities, with $270,000 going towards a rural transit transportation service.
"This funding provides critical support to the Rural Transit Transportation Service, providing needed mobility and connectivity to county residents in outlying areas," Poloncarz said.
Overall, the county is asking the Department of Housing and Urban Development approve $1,771,954 in grants to local communities.
The projects selected for the 2021 grants include:
- Village of Springville – Smart Growth – Franklin Street Streetscape Phase III and Eaton Park Improvements - $325,000
- City of Lackawanna – Center Street Complete Road Reconstruction - $150,000
- Town of Holland – Town of Holland Senior Van - $39,162
- Village of Orchard Park – ADA Sidewalk Ramp Improvements Project - $50,000
- Town of Newstead – LED Lighting and Restroom Upgrades for Newstead Senior Center - $31,829
- City of Tonawanda –Sanitary Sewer Relining – Grove and Minerva– $150,000
- Village of Alden – Drainage of Elm Street and Broadway/Exchange Street - $150,000
- Town of Elma – Senior Center Improvements - $50,249
- Village of Gowanda –Business District Municipal Parking Lot Improvements - $150,000
- Town of Concord – Senior Center Parking Lot Paving – $60,000
- Town of Eden – Green Street and Welch Lane Sidewalk Replacement and ADA Compliance - $45,714
- Village of North Collins – Water Main Loop Project - Park/Harrison/Railroad –$150,000
- Town of Boston –Meadow Drive/Ripple Drive Water Main Replacement - $150,000
- Various Communities - Rural Transit Transportation Service: $270,000