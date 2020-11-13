2020 on its way to being one of the Earth's warmest years on record

October's warm temperatures across the globe propelled 2020's potential to go down as the second hottest on record.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With less than seven weeks left in 2020, global data is showing that this year could rank as one of the hottest on record.

In a report released Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this past October ranks as the fourth hottest on record globally. The average temperature experienced across the Earth in October was 58.63 degrees, which is 1.53 degrees above the 20th century average for the month.

A few of the notable shifts that contributed to this above average global temperature were the record lack of Arctic Sea ice and extreme heat waves across the globe. No region experienced record cold last month. Other notable weather events related to the warmer month's climate were the record number of Atlantic Ocean tropical systems and a wetter than normal month for Australia as a whole.

On the cool side, signs of a changing climate also took place across Antarctica and northern North America. Antarctica Sea ice grew throughout October and record snow cover occurred across much of Canada.

But generally, there were more climate anomalies associated with a much warmer month. All of this helped to secure 2020 as the second hottest year on record for the Earth so far. Records for this category go all the way back to 1880.

The warmest year recorded over the past 141 years was 2016. Temperatures were 1.78 degrees above the 20th century average that year. In fact, the last five years rank as the top five warmest on record.