BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is a list of fireworks in WNY.   We will continue to add to the list.   All fireworks begin at dusk, unless otherwise noted.

JUNE 29

Kenmore: Mang Park
Niagara Falls State Park

JUNE 30

Niagara Falls State Park
Sardinia: Veteran's Park

JULY 1

Niagara Falls State Park

JULY 3

Akron: Veteran's Park
Allegany State Park
Batavia- Dwyer Stadium after the Muckdog's game
Buffalo- Sahlen Field after the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concert
Cheektowaga: Town Park
Colden: Town Park (after concert)
Cuba Lake
East Aurora: Hamlin Park
Niagara Falls State Park
Olcott/Newfane: West Pier in Olcott
Orchard Park:  Middle School
Pendleton: Town Park
Royalton:  Royalton Ravine
Town of Tonawanda:  Kenney Field (Rain Date 7/5)

JULY 4

Amherst: UB Baird Point
Buffalo: Canalside
Clarence: Town Park (rain date 7/6)
Dunkirk: Memorial Park
Grand Island:  Fantasy Island
Lancaster:  Sav-A-Lot parking lot
Lewiston: Academy Park
Lockport: Downtown
Lyndonville:  Lions Club (rain date 7/5)
Mayville: Lakeside Park
Niagara Falls State Park
Tonawanda(City)/North Tonawanda: Tonawanda Island

JULY 5

Grand Island:  Fantasy Island
Niagara Falls State Park
Salamanca:  Seneca Allegany Casino

JULY 6

Grand Island:  Fantasy Island
Niagara (Town): Community Center
Niagara Falls State Park
Niagara Falls:  Seneca Niagara Casino (9:40p)

JULY 7

Ellicottville: Holiday Valley following BPO concert
Grand Island:  Fantasy Island
Niagara Falls State Park