BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is a list of fireworks in WNY. We will continue to add to the list. All fireworks begin at dusk, unless otherwise noted.

JUNE 29

Kenmore: Mang Park

Niagara Falls State Park

JUNE 30

Niagara Falls State Park

Sardinia: Veteran's Park

JULY 1

Niagara Falls State Park





JULY 3

Akron: Veteran's Park

Allegany State Park

Batavia- Dwyer Stadium after the Muckdog's game

Buffalo- Sahlen Field after the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concert

Cheektowaga: Town Park

Colden: Town Park (after concert)

Cuba Lake

East Aurora: Hamlin Park

Niagara Falls State Park

Olcott/Newfane: West Pier in Olcott

Orchard Park: Middle School

Pendleton: Town Park

Royalton: Royalton Ravine

Town of Tonawanda: Kenney Field (Rain Date 7/5)

JULY 4

Amherst: UB Baird Point

Buffalo: Canalside

Clarence: Town Park (rain date 7/6)

Dunkirk: Memorial Park

Grand Island: Fantasy Island

Lancaster: Sav-A-Lot parking lot

Lewiston: Academy Park

Lockport: Downtown

Lyndonville: Lions Club (rain date 7/5)

Mayville: Lakeside Park

Niagara Falls State Park

Tonawanda(City)/North Tonawanda: Tonawanda Island





JULY 5

Grand Island: Fantasy Island

Niagara Falls State Park

Salamanca: Seneca Allegany Casino

JULY 6

Grand Island: Fantasy Island

Niagara (Town): Community Center

Niagara Falls State Park

Niagara Falls: Seneca Niagara Casino (9:40p)

JULY 7

Ellicottville: Holiday Valley following BPO concert

Grand Island: Fantasy Island

Niagara Falls State Park