BUFFALO, N.Y. — Here is a list of fireworks in WNY. We will continue to add to the list. All fireworks begin at dusk, unless otherwise noted.
JUNE 29
Kenmore: Mang Park
Niagara Falls State Park
JUNE 30
Niagara Falls State Park
Sardinia: Veteran's Park
JULY 1
JULY 3
Akron: Veteran's Park
Allegany State Park
Batavia- Dwyer Stadium after the Muckdog's game
Buffalo- Sahlen Field after the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra concert
Cheektowaga: Town Park
Colden: Town Park (after concert)
Cuba Lake
East Aurora: Hamlin Park
Niagara Falls State Park
Olcott/Newfane: West Pier in Olcott
Orchard Park: Middle School
Pendleton: Town Park
Royalton: Royalton Ravine
Town of Tonawanda: Kenney Field (Rain Date 7/5)
JULY 4
Amherst: UB Baird Point
Buffalo: Canalside
Clarence: Town Park (rain date 7/6)
Dunkirk: Memorial Park
Grand Island: Fantasy Island
Lancaster: Sav-A-Lot parking lot
Lewiston: Academy Park
Lockport: Downtown
Lyndonville: Lions Club (rain date 7/5)
Mayville: Lakeside Park
Niagara Falls State Park
Tonawanda(City)/North Tonawanda: Tonawanda Island
JULY 5
Grand Island: Fantasy Island
Niagara Falls State Park
Salamanca: Seneca Allegany Casino
JULY 6
Grand Island: Fantasy Island
Niagara (Town): Community Center
Niagara Falls State Park
Niagara Falls: Seneca Niagara Casino (9:40p)
JULY 7
Ellicottville: Holiday Valley following BPO concert
Grand Island: Fantasy Island
Niagara Falls State Park