BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of runners took to the streets Sunday morning for the annual Buffalo Marathon.

The starting line was on Delaware Avenue, and runners weaved their way through downtown Buffalo, near the waterfront, and through North Buffalo before making their way back to downtown and to the finish line in front of the convention center.

The race is about more than beating others to the finish. It raises money for various non-profit organizations, such as Girls on the Run, Buffalo Police Athletic League, Hospice Buffalo, SPCA, and Alzheimer's Association.

"This marathon is a community event from top to bottom. We're all about doing stuff for Buffalo, making it good for the city," said executive director Greg Weber. "And to have people call me months in advance and say I want to propose, can you help me? We said you are going to do it at the finish line!"

Mike Rizzo proposing to his girlfriend, Caitlin Balkin

Two couples got more than a medal at the finish, including Mike Rizzo and Caitlin Balkin.

Rizzo got down on one knee and popped the question right after he crossed the finish line.

"This was an idea of mine probably about eight months ago," Rizzo said.

"I was shocked. I was very surprised. I'm just so excited, so blessed and so happy and this was just a wonderful day and a very personal moment for us," Balkin said.

The couple met on race weekend two years ago.

