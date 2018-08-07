BUFFALO, NY - It couldn't be a better weekend for the Taste of Buffalo.

With sunny skies and plenty of food, Delaware Avenue was packed with everyone wanting a taste.

Check out our photo gallery of the fun below:

The Buffalo News Gusto Critic's Choice Award went to SEAR in Buffalo for their Guajillo Roasted Hog Taco. Yelp's Choice Award went to Fat Bob’s Smokehouse in Buffalo for their Smoked Watermelon. Sweet Melody in East Amherst's Red, White, and Blue sundae won Healthy Options Best Healthy Dessert Award.

Additional award winners include:

• Chair’s Choice: Carmine’s (East Amherst), Crab Cake Stuffed Shrimp

• Children’s Choice: Paula’s Donuts (Tonawanda), Donut Holes

• Pat Sardina Memorial Award for Best Comfort Food: Dirty Bird Chicken N’ Waffles (Niagara Falls), Chicken N’ Waffle on a Stick

• Lou Billittier Memorial “Rookie of the Year” Award: Ru’s Pierogi (Buffalo), Pierogi

• Veteran Restaurant Award: India Gate (Buffalo), Chicken Butter Tikka Masala

• Best of Buffalo Award: Rolling Cannoli (Buffalo), Sponge Candy Caramel Cannoli

• Best Overall Item: Stack Burger (West Seneca), Demon Burger

• Best Meat Item: Stack Burger (West Seneca), Demon Burger

• Best Seafood Item: Black & Blue Steak and Crab (Amherst), Tuna Tartar

• Best Dessert: Taste of Siam (Buffalo), Fried Ice Cream with Sweet Berries

• Best Sandwich: Mineo & Sapio Street Eats (Buffalo) - Chorizo Po'Boy

• Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options First Place: Lloyd Taco Truck (Buffalo), Black Bean Tacos

• Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options Second Place: Osteria 166 (Buffalo), Arugula Salad

• Independent Health Foundation’s Healthy Options Third Place: Bravo! Cucina Italiana (Cheektowaga), Chilled Grilled Shrimp & Couscous

• Best Red Wine: Spring Lake Winery (Lockport), Cabernet

• Best White Wine: Victorianbourg Wine Estate (Wilson), Pechette, Blend

The Taste continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

