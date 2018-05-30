BUFFALO, NY - There really is something for everyone in Western New York this summer.

From the Taste of Buffalo, to the Allentown Art Festival, to Canal Fest - here's your guide to all the events you can look forward to this festival season:

Buffalo Pride Week: May 29 - June 3 around Buffalo.

Buffalo Greek Festival: June 1 - 3, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. to p.m. Sunday, at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on West Utica Street.

German Sommerfest: June 3, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village on Tonawanda Creek Road.

Allen West Festival: June 9 - 10, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday on Allen Street from Elmwood to Wadsworth, Wadsworth to Hudson.

Allentown Art Festival: June 9 - 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the Allentown Historic Preservation District.

14th Annual Buffalo River Fest: June 15 - 17, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at River Fest Park on Ohio Street.

Bbq and Blues Bash: June 15, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., in the Cobblestone District in Buffalo

Alternative Buffalo’s Kerfuffle 2018: June 16, 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Canalside.

Father’s Day Weekend Car Show and Beer Festival: June 16 - 17, 2018 at Darien Lake

Hope Chest Buffalo Niagara Dragon Boat Festival: June 16, 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 359 Ganson St.

Lewiston Garden Fest: June 16 - 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Historic Center Street

6th Annual Crossroads Bluesfest: June 16, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., 299 Leydecker Road in West Seneca.

Roycroft Summer Festival: June 23 - 24, 2018 , 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Healthy Rink on Riley Street in East Aurora.

Buffalo Brewers Festival: June 23, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Canalside

Polish Heritage Festival: June 23, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Pott's Banquet Hall on South Rossler Avenue.

Wurstfest: June 24, River Fest Park on Ohio Street.

Taste of Diversity Festival: June 30,11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Grant Street between Lafayette and Auburn (West Side).

Summer Soul Festival: June 30, 44 p.m. at Canalside

25th Annual Jam in the Valley: July 5 - 7, Jam in the Valley Campgrounds

Taste of Buffalo: July 7 - 8, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Delaware Avenue from just South of Niagara Square and heading North to Chippewa Street

Buffalo Book Fest: July 7, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., WNY Book Arts Center on Washington Street

Friendship Festival: July 12 - 15, Mather Park, Mather Circle in Fort Erie, Ontario

Galbani Italian Heritage Festival: July 12 - 15, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Outer Harbor

Buffalo Niagara Blues Festival: July 14, 12 p.m. - 11 p.m. at Silo City

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas: July 15-22, 15 Webster Street in North Tonawanda

Chautauqua County Fair: July 16 - 22, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds

Wild Renn Fest: July 21 - 22, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1963 Mill Rdoad in East Aurora

BurgerFest 2018: July 21, 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Main and Buffalo Streets and in the Village of Hamburg Municipal Parking Lot.

20th Annual Lebanese Festival: July 27 - 29, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, at St. John Maron Catholic Church on Wehrle Drive in Williamsville

Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival 2018 : July 27 - 28, 1 p.m. in the Historic Cobblestone district

Niagara USA Wine Festival: July 28 - 29, Academy Park in Lewiston

Sanborn-Lewiston Farm Museum Festival: July 28 - 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Our Farm Museum on Saunders Settlement Road in Sanborn

2018 Glen Park Art Festival: July 27 - July 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Glen Avenue.

Garden Walk Buffalo: July 28 - 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (locations on website)

Disability Pride Parade and Festival: July 28 to 31 at Coca Cola Field

Kingdom Bound Summer Festival: July 29 - August 1 at Darien Lake

Live Well Buffalo: A Feel Good Fest: July 29, 211 a.m. to 6 p.m., 225 Fuhrmann Boulevard

Cattaraugus County Fair: July 30 - August 5, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds

Niagara County Fair: August 1 - August 5, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m, Niagara County Fairgrounds

Vegfest: August 5, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at LaSalle Park

34th Annual Buffalo Niagara Scottish Festival: August 18 - 19, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village on Tonawanda Creek Road

Night Lights Music Festival:August 23 - 25 The Heron Farm and Event Center on Wait Corners Road in Sherman.

Buffalo Irish Festival 2018: August 24 - 26. 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, at the Outer Harbor

Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts: August 25 - 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, on Elmwood between St. James and West Ferry

2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival: September 1 - 2, 12 to 7 p.m. at Coca Cola Field

18th Annual South Buffalo Irish Festival: September 1, 12 to 10:30 p.m. at Cazenovia Park

Did we miss any? Email sarah.shallowhorn@wgrz.com to have a festival added.

