BUFFALO, NY - With the number 32 overall draft pick, the Buffalo Sabres have drafted defenseman Mattias Samuelsson.

This comes just hours after the Sabres drafted Rasmus Dahlin in their first round pick.

RASMUS DAHLIN IS A BUFFALO SABRE! pic.twitter.com/2j7qGQin38 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 22, 2018

The team shared this picture of the two picks Saturday afternoon:

