AMHERST, N.Y. — A 20-year-old man faces multiple charges after Amherst Police responded to a call at the University Manor Inn on Main Street.

Eddie L. Roberts of Buffalo was charged with strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, obstruction of a governmental administration, plus vehicle and traffic violations.

When police arrived at the scene after a call, officers met a female who had been assaulted.

A foot chase ensued on Main Street and ended with the arrest of Roberts, who police say was a suspect involved in the assault.