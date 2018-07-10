SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — State police say 20 people died in a crash in the state's Capital Region Saturday afternoon.

The two-car crash reportedly involved a limousine carrying a wedding party that crashed into bystanders at a popular fall tourist spot.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 30A.

Some of the injured were flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center Hospital, according to the Associated Press.

The Albany Times Union reports that the roads are reopened and the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which happened near the Apple Barrel Country Store.

The store posted condolences on Facebook and said it would be open Sunday.

"As you may be aware, there was a horrific accident in front of our business today," the post says. "We hope you will come and share your smiles, love, friendship and hugs with us."

The store also asked that customers "share your change" as donations to local first responders.

"They are the heroes of our small community," the post said.

The victims' names haven't been released.

A news conference is scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. We will update it with new information as new details become available.

