$20 million, nine-story development proposed to replace West Huron building and parking lot

Another downtown Buffalo parcel that primarily serves as a surface parking lot is being targeted for a nine-story building.

Attorney Peter Kooshoian proposes to replace his law office's building and surrounding parking lot with a nine-story, mixed-use development anchored by 54 affordable-rate apartments.

The project, which is slated for 80 W. Huron St. across from Buffalo Public Schools' Emerson School of Hospitality, is expected to cost $20 million. You can read more on Buffalo Business First's website.