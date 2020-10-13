x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

$20 million, nine-story development proposed to replace West Huron building and parking lot

The project, which is slated for 80 W. Huron St. across from Buffalo Public Schools' Emerson School of Hospitality, is expected to cost $20 million.

Another downtown Buffalo parcel that primarily serves as a surface parking lot is being targeted for a nine-story building.

Attorney Peter Kooshoian proposes to replace his law office's building and surrounding parking lot with a nine-story, mixed-use development anchored by 54 affordable-rate apartments.

The project, which is slated for 80 W. Huron St. across from Buffalo Public Schools' Emerson School of Hospitality, is expected to cost $20 million. You can read more on Buffalo Business First's website.