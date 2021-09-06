$20 million for five WNY projects included in Federal Highway Bill

Congressman Brian Higgins says the Riverline, DL&W and project in the Tonawandas and waterfront trails in Lackawanna, Buffalo and Hamburg clear first hurdle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five WNY infrastructure projects are one step closer to completion after clearing the first hurdle in securing federal funding.

Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-27) says money for the Riverline, DL&W terminal, complete streets project in the Tonawandas and waterfront trails in Lackawanna, Buffalo and Hamburg has been included the Federal Highway Bill.

“Federal infrastructure investments provide opportunity to change both the physical and economic landscape for communities," said Higgins. "We have witnessed that firsthand with federal investments on Ohio Street leading to private sector investment along the Buffalo River, in Buffalo’s downtown corridor with the Cars Sharing Main Street project, and along the Outer Harbor with the creation of pocket parks and the transformation of Fuhrmann Boulevard into the Outer Harbor Parkway."

"These new projects bring similar opportunity to build stronger and smarter connections, improve neighborhoods, and create jobs both in the construction phase and with the new life the investments bring to the region.”

The first draft of the six-year surface transportation bill includes the following:

The Riverline / $10.5 million: The Riverline project coverts a former rail corridor along the Buffalo River into a 1.5-mile multi-use urban greenway, connecting downtown Buffalo, neighborhoods and the Buffalo River.

DL&W Station / $5 million: The DL&W Station project is a build-out of the historic DL&W train station in downtown Buffalo, which will improve public transportation, generate economic activity, development, and revitalize a prominent building adjacent to Canalside. The project includes replacement of NFTA Metro Rail track bed and expanded pedestrian access to the second floor of terminal and adjacent Shoreline Trail.

Twin Cities Highway Complete Streets / $500,000: The Twin Cities Highway Complete Streets project will downgrade a grade-separated highway into a walkable street grid. The project will improve connectivity between the cities of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda, advance Complete Streets objectives, enhance streetscape around the historic Erie Canal, and make the surrounding area which includes a kayak launch and bike path more pedestrian-friendly.

Lackawanna & Hamburg Shoreline Trail / $2 million: The Shoreline Trail project will connect critical segments of existing multi-use trails and extend Western New York's trail network southward along Lake Erie to enhance bicycle and pedestrian options, adding community-friendly, recreational infrastructure in the former Bethlehem Steel industrial corridor.

Buffalo Outer Harbor Multi-Use Trails / $2 million: The Outer Harbor Multi-Use Trails project will enhance a multi-use trail network on Buffalo’s revitalized waterfront, encourage access to Lake Erie and Buffalo Harbor State Park, improve passive recreation offerings, advance the Outer Harbor as a connector from the South of Buffalo to downtown Buffalo, and continue to establish this area as a destination for Western New Yorkers and visitors alike.