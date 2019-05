GERRY, N.Y. — An unsupervised two-year-old was found in the northbound lane of New York State Route 60 in Gerry on Wednesday.

Parents Nikki Coulson,32, and Jacob Atwell, 24, were reportedly inside their residence, unaware of the child's whereabouts until someone brought the child home.

Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested both Coulson and Atwell for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. They are scheduled to appear in the town of Gerry court at a later date.