2-year-old dies after crash in Wheatfield

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old is dead and an infant injured after a crash at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sy Road.

Deputies said that a 2019 Mitsubishi SUV was traveling east on Niagara Falls Blvd. when the Mitsubishi entered the intersection and was hit on the left side by a 2005 Honda SUV trying to get across Niagara Falls Blvd traveling southbound on Sy Road.

Deputies said after the crash, the Mitsubishi went off the roadway and traveled to the southeast corner of the intersection and it hit a utility pole.

The Mitsubishi kept going for a short distance deputies said and came to a stop at a parking lot without incident.

The NCSO said the driver of the Mitsubishi had two children in the back seat, an infant and a 2-year-old. The infant was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment, and the 2-year-old was taken to DeGraff Memorial Hospital but died a short time later. The driver was treated for chest pain and was released at the scene.

The driver of the Honda and a passenger were not injured.