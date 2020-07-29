2 women plead guilty for throwing Molotov cocktail into West Side home

Ayesha Patterson, 29, and Latoya Austin, 41, have both pleaded guilty to second degree arson. Just after 5:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, the two women threw multiple Molotov Cocktails into the first floor of a home on Breckenridge Street. The cocktails started a fire in the house which led tp six people being displaced. Three children and one police officer also had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation and smoke inhalation.