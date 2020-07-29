2 women plead guilty for throwing Molotov cocktail into West Side home

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two Buffalo women have now pleaded guilty to throwing a Molotov Cocktail into a West Side home on New Year's Day, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Ayesha Patterson, 29, and Latoya Austin, 41, have both pleaded guilty to second degree arson. Just after 5:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, the two women threw multiple Molotov Cocktails into the first floor of a home on Breckenridge Street. The cocktails started a fire in the house which led tp six people being displaced. Three children and one police officer also had to be taken to the hospital for evaluation and smoke inhalation.
Patterson and Austin had a domestic dispute with somebody who lived in the house.
The two women face a maximum sentence of 25 years behind bars. Austin's sentencing is scheduled for September 2. No sentencing date has been scheduled for Patterson yet. Both are being held without bail.