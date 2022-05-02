2 West Seneca women arrested for allegedly selling Oxycodone

On two separate days in April 2022, authorities said they purchased Oxycodone pills from the two women at their home on Union Road.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United States Attorney's Office Western District of New York announced Monday that two women from West Seneca were arrested for allegedly selling Oxycodone.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Renee Ferrentino, 48, and Kiara Hurd, 20, were arrested on criminal complaints of possession with the intent to distribute Oxycodone and conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone.

According to the news release, in August 2021 the Drug Enforcement Administration and the New York State Police began investigating the narcotic sales and trafficking of Ferrentino, who was allegedly distributing Oxycodone pills.

Investigators said on two separate days in April 2022, they purchased Oxycodone/Hydrochloride and Oxycodone/Acetaminophen pills from Ferrentino and Hurd at their home on Union Road. Then On April 28, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant for the home and found numerous prescription bottles, which contained amounts of controlled substances including:

amphetamine and dextroamphetamine;

Oxymorphone Hydrochloride;

Oxycodone-Acetaminophen;

Buprenorphine Hydrochloride;

Tramadol Hydrochloride;

alprazolam;

lorazepam;

Zolpidem Tartrate

Investigators said the prescription bottles were in multiple names, some of which did not include either of the women's names. A bag of cash was also found.