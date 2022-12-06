2 puppies from Buddy's Second Chance Rescue to play in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX

Darcy and Josh Allenhound will play in the Puppy Bowl, which airs on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, it was announced that two local dogs will be participating in the highest level of televised puppy sports, the Puppy Bowl.

Darcy and Josh Allenhound from Buddy's Second Chance Rescue will be featured in this coming Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX, which will air at 2 p.m. on Feb.12, 2023.

This three-hour special showcases puppies, animal shelters, and rescues to share stories of animal adoption. In total, 122 puppies, as well as 67 shelters and rescues will be featured from 34 states.

For the first time, a Native American animal organization will be featured.

As in years past, Team Ruff and Team Fluff will compete for the Puppy Bowl WAYFAIR "Lombarky" trophy. One puppy player will be named the BISSELL® MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) and another will win the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. Underdog Award.