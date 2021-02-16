2 WNY clinics to receive direct federal allocation of COVID-19 vaccine

Currently, 250 clinics nationwide are set to receive a direct allocation of doses of the vaccine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As many Western New Yorkers continue to report issues with finding appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced more doses are headed to the region.

Currently, 250 clinics nationwide are set to receive a direct allocation of doses of the vaccine. Of those clinics, Higgins says two Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) in Western New York will be included.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Jericho Road Ministries and the Neighborhood Health Center of WNY will both receive COVID-19 vaccines through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) vaccination program.

“Our federally qualified health centers already know how to get this done – communicating the importance of the vaccine, reaching out to the community, delivering quality care,” said Higgins. “This represents a major step forward in COVID vaccine distribution in Buffalo and Western New York.”

Higgins went on to say that the Biden Administration has indicated that as the vaccine supply increases, it plans to expand the vaccination program, including more than 1,400 FQHC nationwide.

Any health centers involved in this vaccination program must meet the criteria set by the Health Resources and Services Administration. According to Higgins, once the health centers meet those standards they will then be able to place an order for vaccines over the next two weeks.