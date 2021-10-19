2 Western New York towns receive federal funding for water infrastructure

A total of $3 million in grants were awarded to the towns of Westfield and Dunkirk.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A total of $3 million in federal funding is coming to two towns in Chautauqua County for rural water infrastructure projects.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that eight rural water infrastructure projects in New York would be receiving a total of $13 million in federal funding. The money was allocated through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant with the goal of modernizing rural drinking water and wastewater systems.

“Community health depends on access to functional, clean, and safe water infrastructure," Gillibrand said. “By ensuring that water distribution systems in New York’s rural communities are modern and efficient, this federal investment will help alleviate health and sanitary issues that come from a lack of access to clean water. I will continue fighting to ensure that all New York communities have the resources they need to invest in public infrastructure.”

The two towns in Western New York to receive funding are Westfield and Dunkirk.