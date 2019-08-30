WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced more than $170,000 in federal funding for two Western New York fire departments on Friday.

Gillibrand's office, through a statement, said Armor Volunteer Fire Company Inc. in Erie County will receive more than $146,000, which will be used on air packs, oxygen bottles, and air masks.

The City of Olean Fire Department will also benefit from the funding. It will get more than $25,000 for water rescue training.

The funding for both departments comes from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

“It is essential that we provide our firefighters with the equipment they need to stay safe on the job,” Schumer said in a statement. “Our first responders across Western New York are our local heroes and our first line of defense for safety and security. It is critical that we do all we can to ensure that they are well equipped and prepared to take on any emergency."

Added Gillibrand: “Our first responders defend and protect their communities, and we need to do everything we can to ensure that they can stay safe and be prepared to respond to emergencies.”

