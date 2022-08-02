2-vehicle crash being investigated in Royalton

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — An investigation is underway following a serious two-car crash in the Town of Royalton, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
It happened just before 5 p.m. along Chestnut Ridge Road.
The sheriff's office said a 2007 Dodge pickup truck was traveling east on Chestnut Ridge Road and a 2013 GMC pickup truck was traveling west on Chestnut Ridge Road when the two vehicles collided near the center of the roadway.
The driver of the 2007 Dodge was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight due to life-threatening injuries. The other driver was transported by ambulance for a broken leg. Deputies say two passengers in his truck were also taken to a hospital for treatment.