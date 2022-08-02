2-vehicle crash being investigated in Royalton

The sheriff's office said two trucks going in the opposite directions collided.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — An investigation is underway following a serious two-car crash in the Town of Royalton, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

It happened just before 5 p.m. along Chestnut Ridge Road.

The sheriff's office said a 2007 Dodge pickup truck was traveling east on Chestnut Ridge Road and a 2013 GMC pickup truck was traveling west on Chestnut Ridge Road when the two vehicles collided near the center of the roadway.