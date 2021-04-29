2 University at Buffalo Police officers recognized for heroism

The University at Buffalo Police Department honored two officers who helped save the life of a suicidal woman in February.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo Police Department on Thursday recognized two officers who helped save the life of a suicidal woman in February.

On February 11, UB Police say Catherine Guzman and Jay Lawrence noticed a woman sleeping in the back seat of a vehicle with the engine running and the doors locked. The vehicle had been there for two hours

According to a release put out by the UB Police, Officer Guzman was able to wake up the woman and asked her if she was OK.

They says the woman appeared agitated and kept the doors locked. She would only open the window a little, they said.

The officers noticed a can of lighter fluid on the front seat and a strong odor of gasoline. Firefighters were called to the scene after the officers also noticed a lighter and a bucket of what appeared to be gasoline.

While the woman ignored police commands, UB Police said, the officers heard the doors unlock "woman began to engage the vehicle’s shift lever."

According to officials, when Officer Guzman attempted to grabbed for the keys to gain control of the vehicle, the woman reached into the back seat and dumped the bucket of gasoline onto herself and retrieved the lighter. Officer Guzman was also soaked with gasoline during the struggle.

Officer Lawrence was able to pull the woman from the vehicle as she was trying to light the lighter. The officers were able to gain control of the woman and prevent her from further harming herself and the officers.

Officers Lawrence and Guzman restrained the woman until an ambulance arrived. The woman eventually was returned to her home.

In addition to being named Officers of the Quarter, Guzman and Lawrence were also nominated for the 2021 SUNY Police Chiefs Association Heroism Award.