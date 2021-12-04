2 Town of Tonawanda golf courses set to open April 15

According to the town, the Brighton Golf Course and the Sheridan Golf Course will officially open for the season on Thursday, April 15.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — More golf courses are opening up in Western New York as we get into the swing of spring.

The Town of Tonawanda Youth, Parks and Recreation Committee announced Monday that two Town of Tonawanda golf courses are set to open this week.

According to the town, the Brighton Golf Course and the Sheridan Golf Course will officially open for the season on Thursday, April 15. Town officials say tee times will start at 6:30 a.m. through April 30, then start at 6 a.m. beginning May 1.

The Town of Tonawanda's outdoor driving range and batting cages will also open for the season on Thursday.

“This year’s mild winter and nice spring weather allowed our golf course maintenance staff an opportunity to get out there and get both courses ready for what hopes to be another great season of golf in the Town of Tonawanda,” said Youth, Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Carl Szarek in a statement.