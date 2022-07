The accident happened Sunday afternoon on W. Perimeter Road in the Town of Coldspring.

COLD SPRING, N.Y. — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office is investigating a three-vehicle accident that claimed the lives of two teens.

Police are still investigating the accident, but say a 16-year-old and 19-year-old were killed at the scene. Five other patients were treated for minor injuries and released.