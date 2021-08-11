2 teenagers killed in Cattaraugus County car crash

Nathaniel P. Schwartz, 18, of Freedom, and Alexander M. Schenk, 18, of Delevan, were both killed in the crash.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that killed two teenagers over the weekend.

Police say a 2002 Toyota was driving westbound on West Yorkshire Road Sunday evening when it partially collided with a 2007 Cadillac in oncoming traffic. In result, the Toyota drove off the road, overturned and hit a tree, killing the driver and passenger.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Nathaniel P. Schwartz, 18, of Freedom, and Alexander M. Schenk, 18, of Delevan. Both were pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Olean General Hospital for an autopsy.