2 teenagers facing charges in connection to Jamestown Royal fire

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two teenagers are facing charges following a massive fire last week in Chautauqua County.

A fire broke out Friday, June 25 at Jamestown Royal Inc., a multi-story building, on Crescent Street in Jamestown. Investigators from the Jamestown Police Department say the fire was arson, adding that a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, both female, have been identified for their involvement.

According to police, investigators reviewed multiple videos from businesses in the area. Police say the two juveniles were spotted entering the building before the fire started, and leaving as it began to burn. Both suspects then fled the area, traveling east on the railroad tracks, passing more surveillance cameras from local businesses.