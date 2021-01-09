2 suspects charged in Donovan Drive shooting that killed 3-year-old boy

Dequan Richardson, 22, and Jonay Robinson, 25, were both arraigned on murder, assault and gun charges for the Donovan Drive shooting.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people were arraigned Wednesday morning on an indictment charging them with the murder of a 3-year-old boy in the City of Buffalo.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn spoke with reporters following the arraignment, formally announcing the charges.

"They were each charged with two counts of murder in the second degree," Flynn said. "Each one of them has two counts. They were charged under two different legal theories. The first being a theory of murder on depraved indifference - depraved indifference being firing multiple rounds into a crowd of people. The second legal theory is on a transferred intent to commit murder theory."

The pair were also charged with two counts of intentional murder, two counts of assault in the first degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Flynn says an assault rifle, which was allegedly used in the shooting was found in their Cheektowaga apartment.

Three-year-old Shaquelle Walker and three adults in their 20's were shot outside the Ferry Grider apartment complex on Donovan Drive on July 5. The child was shot in the head while riding his bicycle near where his family was having a late-night cookout and enjoying fireworks.

The child died a few days later

Flynn says one of the individuals was shot in both legs, and had serious physical injuries that required surgery. A 29-year-old victim was shot in the back and a 28-year-old man shot in the foot.