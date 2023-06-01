2 summer-time event returning to local parks

Two event series allow people to come enjoy the park in a way they may not usually.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This summer, Western New Yorkers will be able to get out and experience the parks with the return of some events.

Beer enthusiasts will get a chance to try something new on certain Fridays and Saturdays at places like Como Lake Park, Elliott Creek Park, Sprague Brook Park, a Wendt Beach.

The first "Pints in the Park" will be this Friday at Chestnut Ridge Park starting at 4 p.m.

All summer long 42 North and Resurgence Brewing will be presenting some of their finest drink selections at parks across Erie County.

Check out a full scheduled below.

And on Thursday, Music in the Park at Cazenovia Park returns.

The free concert series features artists every Thursday in June.

You can listen to some tunes, while also trying out local beer and food.

The concerts run from 5 through 9:30 each night.