2 splash pads to remain open in Buffalo for an extra week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo announced Monday that two of the city's splash pads will not close on Labor Day but will remain open for an extra week.

Mayor Brown said the splash pads at MLK Jr. Park and Ralph Wilson Park (the former LaSalle Park) will remain open an extra week beyond the traditional Labor Day closing date.

“With weather forecasts predicting temperatures in the low 80s all next week, we’ve decided to keep the City’s two most popular splash pads open through Sunday, September 11,” Mayor Brown said. “Although the new school year is starting, our families will be able to enjoy time at these splash pads after school and on the weekend.”

According to the release, MLK Jr. Park and Ralph Wilson Park splash pads will be open Tuesday, September 7 through Friday, September 9, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both locations will also be open on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city’s nine other splash pads will close for the season on Labor Day, Monday, September 5 at 7 p.m.